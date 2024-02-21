Pattaya mayor hosts New Year party honouring the media

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet took centre stage at Hollywood Pub in Pattaya, leading the city’s leadership in orchestrating a vibrant New Year celebration dedicated to honouring the mass media of Pattaya. Executives and members of the press gathered for the festive occasion on February 16, recognizing the integral role played by media in the city’s on-going development.







Surrounded by city officials, Mayor Poramet underscored the invaluable contributions of media professionals as key conduits of news and information shaping the narrative not only of Pattaya but also of Chonburi Province and the wider nation. He commended their unwavering dedication in disseminating crucial updates and championing the city’s progress.

A poignant moment ensued as Amphorn Saengkaew, President of the Pattaya Journalists Association, was pleasantly surprised with a birthday cake, symbolizing the spirit of camaraderie pervading the gathering. The lively atmosphere, enriched by the presence of media representatives from across Chonburi Province, resonated with themes of unity and collaborative spirit.

The awards segment of the evening celebrated the steadfast commitment and diligence of journalists, with accolades bestowed as tokens of appreciation and encouragement. Mayor Poramet expressed heartfelt gratitude for the mutually beneficial relationship between the city administration and the media, recognizing their pivotal role in fostering community engagement and transparency.































