Get ready for kite season in Pattaya, Cha-AM and more in February-March

THAILAND EVENT: Let’s go fly a kite! Get ready for kite season as winds from the Gulf of Thailand sweep in between February and April.

Here’s some of the kite festivals taking place over the weekends.







-Pattaya International Kite On The Beach, 22-26 February, at Pattaya Beach and Central Pattaya, Chonburi

-43rd Satun International Kite Festival, 23-25 February, at Satun Air Force Airport, Satun







-Kite x Balloon @Pichit, 24-25 February, at Bueng Si Fai, Mueang District, Pichit

-Cha-Am International Kite Festival, 9-11 March 2024, at Rama VI Camp, Cha-Am district, Phetchaburi

More info: https://www.pattayamail.com/latestnews/news/pattaya-international-kite-on-the-beach-february-22-26-452005 (TAT)





































