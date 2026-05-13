2,500 eyes on Pattaya as city expands CCTV network to watch over crowds, traffic and emergencies

PATTAYA, Thailand – As one of Thailand’s busiest tourism cities, Pattaya faces constant pressure from heavy traffic, large crowds, festivals, nightlife activity, and emergencies that can happen at any moment. From road accidents and congestion to overcrowded event zones and urgent public safety incidents, city officials say rapid response has become increasingly important in a destination that operates almost around the clock. That is why Pattaya City has continued upgrading its CCTV system and the Pattaya Connect platform, transforming them from standard surveillance tools into what officials describe as the “eyes of the city.”







Authorities say the expanded system allows officers to detect problems faster, assess situations more accurately, and respond to incidents in real time to better protect residents and tourists.

Pattaya currently operates more than 2,500 CCTV cameras across key areas of the city, covering roads, tourist hotspots, public spaces, and high-traffic zones. Officials have also expanded public access to live camera feeds through the Pattaya Connect platform, increasing the number of accessible cameras from 400 to 600. The additional 200 connected cameras are intended to help both residents and visitors monitor traffic conditions, crowd density, weather situations, and other developments across the city more conveniently through real-time viewing.

City officials say the initiative reflects a broader shift toward smart city development, where technology is not simply installed for display, but actively integrated into daily urban management and public services. The expanded network is also expected to support coordination during major tourism events, including Songkran celebrations, international festivals, concerts, and large public gatherings that regularly draw significant crowds to Pattaya. Officials say the goal of the project is simple: identify problems faster, respond more effectively, and improve safety and confidence for everyone living in or visiting the city.

















































