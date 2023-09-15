Pattaya mayor ensures smooth traffic and tourist safety during Beach Road construction

Pattaya city reports that asphalt laying work on Beach Road is progressing at a steady pace with work already completed up to Mike Shopping Mall as of Sept. 13. Meanwhile, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has tasked the Peacekeeping Division of the Pattaya Municipal Office with ensuring smooth traffic flow and tourist safety during the ongoing work.







To alleviate the impact on commuters and tourists, a construction schedule for laying the asphalt concrete has been established as follows: Monday to Thursday: 8 a.m. to midnight. Fridays: 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays, construction will be paused to allow for the influx of tourists during the weekends.

This well-planned approach is intended to expedite the construction process, with the goal of completing the project by the end of September. The objective is to reduce the overall duration and minimize disruptions to both the local community and tourists.







The asphalt pavement project at Pattaya Beach is part of a comprehensive initiative to enhance the beach’s overall landscape. This includes expanding the seaside road to create more parking spaces, renovating pedestrian paths along the beachside and on land, improving nighttime lighting for enhanced safety, adding public restroom facilities in the South Pattaya area, installing footwash stations for the convenience of the public and tourists, and laying asphalt concrete pavement with marked traffic lanes.













