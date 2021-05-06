Pattaya masseuses on outside as shops remain closed

The masseuses sat outside their closed Pattaya shops, unable to work and left with no money to do anything else.

With parks, cinemas, restaurants, pubs, gyms and nearly everything else closed, there’s not much for Pattaya’s many unemployed to do, other than stay home, which is what public health authorities want, arguing it’s the only way to end the latest coronavirus outbreak.







But there’s only so long you can stay home, so jobless masseuses returned to their shops on Soi Buakhao May 5 to sit on the stoop. Police didn’t break up the small groups, which technically were violating the emergency decree.

The women said they were declining offers from foreigners to do massages, even though their savings are evaporating.

The masseuses said they want the government to provide financial relief.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said earlier that city hall has surveyed the population to determine how many doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be needed and that Chonburi is an inoculation priority for the government.

Sonthaya said once the current crisis ends, Pattaya will work with the private-sector to organize tourism-driving events.











