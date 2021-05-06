Chinese woman suspected of smuggling baby arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Immigration police arrested a Chinese woman before she boarded an outbound flight with a baby of whom she claimed to be the mother.

Pol Maj Gen Weerapol Charoensiri, commander of Immigration Division 2, said Fan Fang, 49, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport with an 11-month-old baby as she was about to board a flight of Sichuan Airlines to Chengdu, China.







Officials found a fake birth certificate and brought the woman to Suvarnabhumi police station initially for prosecution on document forgery and the use of the fake official document.

Police had yet to find out if the case was linked to illegal surrogacy.

Earlier immigration police had blocked the Chinese woman from carrying a baby out of the country for insufficient documents. (TNA)









