Pattaya man watches million baht burn in car fire

A Pattaya man saw a million baht go up in smoke when his car burst into flames en route to the bank.

Jirayuth Aumnuayparisut, 24, could only watch and mourn as his black Nissan Teana burned bright orange in the third lane of Sukhumvit Road in front of Makro Cash & Carry May 4.

No one was injured and firefighters extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes. But Jirayuth wasn’t able to carry his cash – in a bag with his cell phone – out of the car before it was reduced to ashes.







Jirayuth said he was driving from his home one Soi Chaiyapruek to deposit the million baht in cash at the bank. But he stopped and jumped out of the car as smoke began pouring from beneath the hood.

He forgot the money bag, however, and flames had spread to the passenger compartment by the time he remembered.











