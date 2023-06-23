Girlfriend suffers fractured skull in violent family spat

An argument between a man and a woman turned ugly when the man struck his girlfriend with an iron pipe fracturing her skull.

The incident occurred in central Pattaya on June 21, after Abdullatif Namdokmali, 35 confronted his girlfriend Sasivimol Pratesa, 37, while she was drinking beer. In her drunken state, she accused him of having an affair with another woman. An argument ensued causing Abdullatif to lose his temper. The enraged man grabbed a steel pipe and hit the woman on the head causing her to bleed profusely.







Realizing the severity of his actions, Abdullatif regained his composure and sought help from bystanders who helped her to a nearby rescue team. After administering first aid to stabilize Sasivimol’s condition she was transferred her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

During the investigation, Abdullatif admitted to the assault, stating that his wife believed that he was involved with someone else, so he resorted to violence to make her stop falsely accusing him of any wrongdoing.















