Pattaya marks 45 years as special administrative city

Pattaya City marked a significant milestone on November 29 as it celebrated its 45th anniversary as a Special Local Administrative Organization with a grand ceremony at Pattaya City Hall. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the event, which aimed to bestow blessings upon government officials, staff, and all those associated with the city hall.







The ceremony witnessed the presence of guests, including former Mayor of Pattaya and current Chairman of the Pattaya City Development Strategy Committee, Sontaya Kunplome, and four deputies, namely Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, Manot Nongyai, Thitiphan Petchtrakul, and Kritsana Boonsawat. Members of the Pattaya City Council and various city officials also graced the occasion.

The auspicious event commenced with a Buddhist chanting ritual performed by nine monks, symbolizing blessings for the continued prosperity of Pattaya. Mayor Poramet, joined by city officials and staff, actively participated in the ritual. Following this, the mayor placed a garland in memory of Prinya Chawalitthamrong, whose generous donation of 10 Rais of land paved the way for the construction of Pattaya City Hall.







Pattaya City holds a distinctive place in Thailand’s local governance history, standing as the second special administrative entity after Bangkok. Originally part of the Naklua district from 1956, covering approximately 22.2 square kilometres, Pattaya experienced rapid growth and became a renowned tourist destination. The existing local administration, however, struggled to effectively manage and provide services.

In response to these challenges, the Pattaya City Administration Act was enacted on November 29, 1978. This legislation transformed Pattaya into a Special Local Administrative Organization, introducing a unique governance model with a City Manager. This distinctive approach solidified Pattaya’s status as a municipal government, a position it proudly maintains to this day.







Over the years, Pattaya City has evolved into a modern and vibrant urban centre, drawing millions of visitors annually. With its diverse attractions, including beaches, islands, nightlife, shopping, entertainment, and cultural heritage, Pattaya continues to enhance its quality of life, environment, infrastructure, and public services. The city remains committed to fostering economic, social, and cultural development, ensuring a bright future for its residents and visitors alike.



























