Police raid luxurious casino at Nonthaburi hotel

Immigration police raided an illegal casino, operating on two floors at a hotel in Nonthaburi province, arresting both Thai and foreign gamblers and seizing more than three million baht in cash.

The casino was situated on the 8th floor of the hotel in Ngam Wong Wan, adorned with luxurious decorations. Each table featured computers, and staff, impeccably dressed in suits and uniforms, were responsible for overseeing and managing the gaming activities.







The clientele of this upscale casino primarily consisted of VIPs, including businesspersons, high-society individuals, and wealthy tourists, both Thais and foreigners.

The immigration police obtained a warrant for searching the hotel, resulting in the arrest of 49 people including Thai, Chinese, Singaporean, Canadian, Myanmar, and Laotian nationals. The seized items included 6 baccarat tables, 6 slot machines, 1 fish shooting game machine, over 100 sets of cards, and casino chips worth tens of millions, along with 3.5 million baht in cash.







Upon inspection of the hotel, it was revealed that access to the upper floors was restricted and required key card entry. All 49 detainees were handed over to the Rattanathibet police station which is in charge of the area for interrogation with the assistance of interpreters. The hotel owner was contacted for police questioning.

The National Police Chief, Pol.Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, stated that there is no consideration yet on the transfer of the five police officers responsible for the area, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation before any action is taken. However, if negligence or wrongdoing is found, swift action will be taken, as combating illegal activities remains a top priority. -819 (TNA)



























