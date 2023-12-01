Gen Prayut appointed Privy Councilor

His Majesty the King has appointed former prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha a privy councilor.

The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette website states that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn decided that there should be another privy councilor.







Exercising authority under Articles 10 and 11 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, Buddhist Era 2560, His Majesty the King has graciously appointed Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as privy councillor, effective immediately.

This proclamation is dated November 29, 2023, in the eighth year of the current reign. (TNA)



























