Pattaya market locks out Rayong vendors, will close for cleaning

Wat Sutthawat Market has shut out vendors from Rayong and will close for four days in response to the Pattaya-area’s surge in coronavirus cases.

Manager Sawadee Thongkrim said Jan. 2 the market will close Jan. 5-8 to allow for cleaning and disinfecting as owners evaluate the risk of remaining open while cases continue to pile up in Chonburi. The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 62 new cases in Chonburi on Sunday, taking the provincial total over 300.





Even before it closed, the market asked vendors from Rayong, where Chonburi’s outbreak stems from, to stay away, as that province has even more Covid-19 cases.

While open, the market insists vendors and customers wear face masks, undergo temperature screenings and practice social distancing.









The market insists vendors and customers wear face masks, undergo temperature screenings and practice social distancing.













