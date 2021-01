Pattaya police distributed 200 “survival bags” of dried food and consumer products to Soi Kophai Community residents affected by the area’s new coronavirus shutdown.

Officers on Jan. 2 handed out the bags paid for by Pattaya police, Chonburi province, NPG Co., Ocean P Co., Swan Drinking Water and charity organizations.

Soi Khopai President Wirat Joyjinda welcomed their benefactors and organized the handout to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing and safety protocols.