PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday 29th December we went to the Emerald for our last competition of 2020. It was only a game for the diehards of our group. We had a nice sunny day with a cool breeze. The course was in good condition and was nice to play. But today the putting was our enemy, we couldn’t find the control.

In the end Willem Lasonder won with 31 Stableford points. Second was Dave Smith with 26 Stableford points.

We look forward to the New Year with new challenges.