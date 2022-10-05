Pattaya man assaulted on beach over music

A 20-year-old man complained to police he was assaulted and threatened at knifepoint by men on Pattaya Beach annoyed by his music.

Pongsakorn Palasan, 20, said he and a friend were relaxing on the beach, playing music and dancing Oct. 2 when three men, annoyed at the ruckus, attacked them.







Pongsakorn made it sound like the men weren’t provoked, but police figured an argument and words were exchanged, prompting the violence.

The 20-year-old claimed one man threatened him with a knife.

Police are investigating.

































