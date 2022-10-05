Rotarians and students join sanitation workers to clean up Jomtien Beach

More than 100 students, Rotarians and Pattaya sanitation workers cleaned Jomtien Beach of plastic and other litter.

The monthly Rotary Club of Pattaya International activity led by Charter President Jana Keightley saw members join students from Ban Sunsaray School, International School Eastern Seaboard (ISE) and Pattaya School No. 5 together with volunteers from Sunplay Asia spread out along the beach, retrieving plastic waste, glass bottles, snack bags, wood scraps and other garbage.







The Rotary club organizes the monthly cleanup to conserve the environment, improve Pattaya’s image and prevent plastic waste from getting ground into small pieces and embedded in the soil.









































