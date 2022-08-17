Pattaya man arrested for trying to settle lover’s quarrel with gun

Pattaya police arrested a man who tried to settle a domestic dispute with a gun.

Chain Ditpakdee 42, was captured after crashing his fleeing BMW into a utility pole on Sukhumvit Road at the entrance to Soi Chaiyapornwithi in Naklua Aug. 15. Police seized a loaded Ruger 9 mm. handgun and 46 bullets, as well as the car.







Police had been called to a domestic dispute on Soi Paniadchang 10 where Chain was seen arguing with a man and woman while holding a gun. A lover’s quarrel was said to be the impetus for the argument.

When police tried to detain Chain, the gunman hit the cop and took off in his BMW, prompting a police chase.





































