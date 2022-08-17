Pattaya donates fire extinguishers to Naklua community

Pattaya City Hall donated 15 fire extinguishers to the Praisani (post office) Community in Naklua.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and city council Chairman Banlue Kullavanijaya presented the dry chemical extinguishers to neighborhood President Jirawut Amnuaychaisiri Aug. 15.

Wuthisak said the risk of fires increase this time of year due to heavy rain that shorts out shoddy electrical wiring. Jirawut had contacted city hall seeking assistance in securing fire-fighting equipment.







The extinguishers will be installed at various points around the community for public use in emergencies.

Meanwhile, city officials urged residents to regularly check their wiring and outlets, and worked with the Provincial Electricity Authority to tidy overhead wires at the Naklua Old Market on Soi 8/1.











































