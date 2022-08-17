Pattaya approves 86.3 million baht for expanded Koh Larn hospital

The Pattaya City Council approved spending of 86.3 million baht over three years to operate an expanded Koh Larn Community Medical Center.

Currently city run, the small island hospital’s current services include medical treatment, health promotion, disease prevention and control, health rehabilitation and consumer protection.







However, the hospital currently is understaffed and lacking in equipment and drug supplies. With tens of thousands of tourists now returning to Koh Larn every month, Pattaya needs to hire a private company to staff and operate the hospital to bring it up to international standards, city council Chairman Banlue Kullavanijaya said.

The council approved a budget of 28.7 million baht a year for the fiscal year 2023, which begins Oct. 1, through Sept. 30, 2025.





































