Pattaya makes significant progress in public land reclamation efforts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City’s efforts to reclaim public land on Phothisarn Soi 6 are making significant headway, marking a decisive move after years of encroachment by 20 households using the area for residential purposes. The longstanding issue prompted Mayor Poramet Ngampichet to lead officials in overseeing the removal of these structures, which had previously faced prolonged dismantlement processes.

Aerial view of Pattaya City’s progress in reclaiming public land on Phothisarn Soi 6, amidst ongoing efforts to clear encroachments by 20 households. The city plans to build a new public road in the reclaimed area.

As of July 10, substantial progress has been achieved in dismantling the encroachments on Phothisarn Soi 6. The operation, now visibly active with the deployment of machinery, is proceeding according to plan. This initiative aims to recover public land that has been encroached upon for more than three decades.

With the clearance of the encroached area underway, the city intends to explore the feasibility of constructing a new public road in the reclaimed space. This prospective project is envisioned not only to alleviate traffic concerns but also to accommodate Pattaya City’s future development needs.

