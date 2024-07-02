Pattaya City demolishes encroaching houses in Photisan Soi 6

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led city officials on a site inspection of Photisan Soi 6 in north Pattaya on July 1, following the June 30 deadline for residents to vacate public land encroachments.

Pattaya City is reclaiming public land in Photisan Soi 6, where unauthorized residential structures have stood for over three decades. The primary objectives are to restore the area for public use, alleviate traffic congestion, and foster economic growth. Officials have been systematically dismantling unauthorized homes and rental buildings, providing alternative housing solutions to the 20 affected families.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the city’s commitment to monitoring and ensuring the progress of these reclamation efforts. Currently, 18 of the 20 families have relocated voluntarily, enabling municipal workers to begin clearing and levelling the land for future road construction. However, two families at the periphery of the area have resisted relocation efforts. Pattaya City plans to continue negotiations with these families while preparing legal measures as a last resort.

The reclaimed area of Photisan Soi 6 is integral to a broader road construction project aimed at easing traffic along Pattaya Third Road. This initiative will span approximately 300 meters from Photisan intersection to Photisan Soi 6, with an additional 150 meters extending to Photisan Soi 8.

Responding to public concerns about equity in enforcement, Mayor Poramet clarified that Pattaya City’s reclamation efforts are not selective based on economic status. Similar measures are also being pursued at locations like Sukhawadee House in the Naklua area, targeting encroachments that obstruct public roads. The mayor emphasized that these initiatives prioritize community-wide benefits by enhancing traffic flow and accessibility for residents and tourists alike.





































