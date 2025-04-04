Chinese tourist gets into altercation with Pattaya motorbike taxi driver after urinating in restricted area

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an incident that unfolded late last night (April 3, 2025), a Chinese tourist and a Pattaya motorbike taxi driver clashed after the tourist was seen urinating in a prohibited area. The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, prompting police intervention to calm the situation.

Around 11:36 PM, Pattaya Police Station officers received a report about a brawl on Pattaya Second Road. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a heated argument between a group of local motorbike taxi drivers and three Chinese tourists. The altercation turned physical, resulting in minor injuries on both sides.







According to the motorbike taxi drivers, the tourists had ignored clear signs prohibiting urination in a private area and proceeded to relieve themselves. When the drivers confronted the tourists, the situation escalated, with the Chinese tourists showing frustration and eventually engaging in a physical altercation.

After questioning both parties, the police found that neither side wanted to press charges. Both the motorbike taxi drivers and the tourists agreed to apologize and part ways peacefully. The police advised both sides to avoid further conflicts and emphasized the importance of respecting local customs and regulations.



























