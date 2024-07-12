Brave student rescues injured driver after highway accident in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – A high school student rushed to the aid of a severely injured woman after her sidecar veered off Highway 332 and crashed into a roadside pond in Sattahip District. Ms Wanida Busrakham, 50, sustained severe cuts and was in critical condition, experiencing muscle spasms.







Fortunately, Ms Sirada Jitkul, a 12th-grade student from Singsamut School, witnessed the accident and immediately came to her rescue. She provided first aid and comforted Ms Wanida, earning praise and admiration from onlookers for her brave and swift actions.

The rescue team coordinated with Km.10 Hospital emergency medical services to transport Ms Wanida for further treatment. According to her relatives, Ms Wanida had several pre-existing medical conditions, which likely caused her to lose control of the vehicle and drive off the road.





































