Police presence expands to Koh Larn – Ensuring safety and accessibility for locals and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Police have taken a proactive step to enhance safety and strengthen community relations on Koh Larn by officially stationing an investigator on the island. Under the direction of Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, this new initiative places Pol. Maj. Col. Chayaphon Yurod from the Pattaya investigation team on the island to provide full-time service to locals and tourists alike.







The move aims to make law enforcement more accessible to the Koh Larn community by ensuring that residents can file complaints and receive assistance without the inconvenience of traveling to the mainland. The stationed officer is tasked with not only handling legal matters but also actively engaging with community leaders, local organizations, and residents to listen to concerns and better understand the unique challenges on the island. Authorities believe this open dialogue will help create more targeted and sustainable solutions.

Locals have welcomed the decision with overwhelmingly positive feedback, expressing relief that they will now have easier access to police services. Some praised the increased convenience, noting they no longer need to wait in queues or feel overlooked. Others expressed appreciation for the improved safety that will benefit both the community and the growing number of tourists. A few residents noted how this development marks a step toward Koh Larn becoming a more secure and better-managed destination compared to other tourist spots that have struggled with law enforcement presence.



The overall sentiment is one of optimism and gratitude, with many thanking officials for pushing forward with a plan that prioritizes both protection and community trust. This initiative reflects the belief that true safety starts with listening and understanding, and that ongoing cooperation between authorities and residents is the foundation of lasting improvement.



























