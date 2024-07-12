Kuwaiti arrested for violent assault on compatriot in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police swiftly responded to a violent incident involving foreign nationals in Soi Yensabai, South Pattaya that was captured on video by Sompong Ruangkhum, a 43-year-old chicken rice vendor who witnessed the brawl on July 10.

The footage showed the assault on 26-year-old Kuwaiti national Yousef Akhasd Alazemi, who was left unconscious following a confrontation with other foreigners. Scrutinising CCTV footage, police officers were able to trace the suspect to a condominium in Pattaya. Mukhammatmirzo Khalilov, a 32-year-old Kuwaiti national was taken into custody and brought to the Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

Khalilov revealed that the clash arose from a personal conflict involving Alazemi and his Kuwaiti girlfriend. Khalilov, who had previously dated the woman, encountered the couple near a south Pattaya hotel. Tempers flared during an argument, escalating when Alazemi provocatively removed his shirt. Khalilov admitted to losing control and physically assaulting Alazemi, an incident captured in the widely circulated video.

Contrary to initial concerns of organized crime involvement, authorities determined the incident was driven by a love triangle, underscoring personal disputes over romantic relationships. Police formally arrested Khalilov on assault charges, initiating legal proceedings at the Pattaya City Police Station.

