Pattaya makes safety Job 1 on Loy Krathong

Safety is the priority tonight for local officials as the Pattaya area observes Loy Krathong.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit has dispatched volunteers to patrol and monitor safety at temple fairs and Lake Mabprachan where people flock with their families and loved ones to float krathongs.







This year, fairs are being held at Thung Klom, Khao Phothong, and Sutthawat temples, the Father’s Garden, Pattaya Elephant Village and along the banks of the reservoir.

Mai said public safety is his priority and drunk driving and thefts are also being monitored.

He has deployed hundreds of officers and volunteers to different locations to make sure people receive help navigating and parking at the fairs and are safe on the water’s edge.

He urged parents to watch their kids carefully when floating krathongs and avoid playing with fireworks. Illegal and powerful firecrackers are not allowed to be sold or used during Loy Krathong.

Mai invited people to the Father’s Garden to view light displays and float krathongs there. Piers have been set up to safely float krathongs on the lake with volunteers stationed there until morning.











