Wat Khao Phothong near Mapprachan lake draws Pattaya Loy Krathong revelers

Thais and expats are flocking to a temple near Mabprachan Reservoir tonight for a traditional Loy Krathong.







Wat Khao Phothong in Nongprue has been hosting a weeklong fair that ends Saturday offering food such as pad Thai, fried shells, grilled seafood, meatballs, spicy salads, noodles and fruit juices.

Locally made and household products are on sale, while a decorated playground and balloons have been set up for the children.

Many revelers are expected Oct. 31 to float krathongs made of natural materials with flowers, joss sticks and candles. Lake Mabprachan is one of the most famous spots in Nongprue for people to gather and float krathongs.

Entertainment and live music are highlights of the fair. Khao Phothong Temple hopes people will make merit by donating to renovation efforts, utility bills and maintenance.











