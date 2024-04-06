Pattaya leaders bring joy to children at Father Ray School

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, along with distinguished guests and community leaders, joined forces for a heart-warming event aimed at brightening the lives of children with special needs at Father Ray School on April 5.







Partnering with the renowned running club Sasi101, the event drew support from various notable figures, including Superintendent Pol. Col. Navin Sinthurat of Bang Lamung Police Station and the well-known YouTuber, Ms. Sashiphen Phatarakosol, known for her alias Sasi101.

The atmosphere was filled with warmth and enthusiasm as Reverend Sukhum Thanasin, president of the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Special Needs, extended a heartfelt welcome to teachers, students, and attendees. The children showcased their remarkable talents through captivating performances, including singing and dancing, which left everyone in awe and admiration.







Mayor Poramet and the Sasi101 team led a spirited singing session, spreading joy and laughter throughout the event. The event not only brought smiles to the faces of the children but also fostered a sense of unity and solidarity among all who participated. It was a day filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections, reaffirming the belief that together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.





































