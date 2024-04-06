Thai Hotel Association Eastern Chapter adapts strategy to revitalize tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to revitalize tourism in the region, newly elected Morrakot Kuldilok, President of the Thai Hotel Association Eastern Chapter unveiled a strategic shift in focus on April 5. The announcement highlighted several key initiatives aimed at meeting current demands and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the hospitality industry.

One of the significant changes outlined was the reorganization of the association to better serve the entire Eastern Chapter, covering provinces such as Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Prachinburi and Chachoengsao. This restructuring seeks to ensure comprehensive coverage and collective management across the region, streamlining operations and maximizing efficiency.







Morrakot emphasized the importance of collaboration among associations and businesses within the hospitality sector. Efforts to foster partnerships with entities like golf management associations were highlighted, with a focus on facilitating customer referrals between organizations to stimulate business and tourism growth.

A flagship event introduced under the new strategy is the Table Top Sale at Nong Nooch Pattaya Garden. This event aims to bring together local destination management companies (DMs) and entrepreneurs from both local and international markets, providing a platform for collaboration, networking, and exchange of ideas.







Furthermore, Morrakot underscored the association’s commitment to enhancing marketing efforts through public relations (PR) activities to attract a larger customer base. Initiatives to address labour shortages, such as training programs and partnerships with universities, were also emphasized to develop skills and knowledge within the industry.

Of particular note was the negotiation of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with organizations to facilitate internships for Chinese students in the hospitality sector. This strategic move aligns with efforts to tap into the lucrative Chinese market and capitalize on the increasing number of tourists following the government’s visa-free policy.







Finally, Morrakot’s announcement touched upon the adaptation of activities and services to cater to romantic markets, extended holiday periods, and events, making Pattaya an even more attractive destination for tourists seeking diverse experiences.































