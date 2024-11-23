Pattaya launches new regulations for restaurant and service boats to reduce risks for tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a meeting of the Committee on Special Areas and the Committee for Organizing Street Vendor Operations in Public Spaces on November 22. The meeting involved relevant agencies and committee members to discuss the implementation of a new initiative to regulate businesses in Pattaya Bay, aimed at ensuring order and safety for both residents and tourists.

This initiative addresses various businesses operating in Pattaya Bay, including restaurant boats, service boats, parasailing boats, banana boats, speedboats, passenger ferries, and sightseeing boats. The purpose of the meeting was to establish guidelines for businesses that operate within the specified area, approved by the provincial governor under the Chonburi Provincial Environment Protection Plan.

The regulation aims to promote safety, create a sense of responsibility for service providers, and minimize accidents involving tourists. In addition, it seeks to enhance Pattaya’s image as a safe and tourist-friendly destination. The discussions also focused on aligning economic growth with environmental protection to ensure sustainable development for the city.

















































