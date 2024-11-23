Pattaya launches mobile air quality and noise monitoring station

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led a team to promote the new Mobile Air Quality and Noise Monitoring Station located at Pattaya Central Beach on November 22. This initiative aims to address the ongoing air pollution issue, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is a growing environmental concern across the country. PM2.5 particles, about 1/25th the diameter of a human hair, pose serious health risks when inhaled over extended periods, potentially leading to respiratory, lung, skin, and blood-related diseases.

Pattaya has placed great emphasis on tackling the problem of air pollution, recognizing it as a top environmental issue. As part of its commitment to becoming a tourist-friendly city with environmental responsibility, the local government has allocated funds to improve air quality monitoring. While the city already has a fixed monitoring station, it may not cover all areas, particularly during emergencies such as smog events.

To better address this, Pattaya has introduced a mobile air quality monitoring station in the form of a trailer, which will be relocated every 15 days to different parts of the city. This mobile station uses modern technology to measure both air and noise pollution, with real-time monitoring displayed on an LED screen. The new initiative will help ensure the city’s air quality is monitored more effectively, fostering a healthier environment for both residents and tourists.

















































