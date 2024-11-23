Pattaya enhances safety measures for tourists ahead of high season

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has ramped up efforts to ensure the safety of tourists and protect them from exploitation as the high tourist season approaches. In a recent meeting held on November 22, key officials, including Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuek-am, the Commissioner of the Tourist Police, discussed comprehensive plans to enhance safety and prevent scams that could negatively impact the local tourism industry.

The meeting, chaired by Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira, focused on three major areas. First, the authorities discussed strategies to safeguard tourists’ lives and property by deploying volunteer tourist police and strengthening the community tourism network. This initiative, called the “Strong Tourism Community” (S.T.C.), aims to provide additional support for tourists and monitor safety across the city.

Second, the discussion addressed the tragic incidents of tourist deaths from drowning at Koh Larn, an issue that has affected the reputation of Pattaya as a tourist destination. The authorities are now increasing the number of lifeguards stationed at both the Ta Wan and Ta Waen beaches on Koh Larn, as well as constructing lifeguard towers to better observe and protect swimmers. Additionally, jet skis will be deployed to assist with water safety.

Finally, the meeting focused on measures to combat scams and prevent the exploitation of tourists. The authorities plan to implement stronger enforcement against illegal activities and curb the growing problem of foreign workers taking jobs away from local Thai citizens, further affecting the tourism experience.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira emphasized that these safety measures are part of a long-term plan to ensure the well-being of tourists, including limiting the number of visitors traveling to Koh Larn daily and increasing collaboration with various local agencies. These combined efforts are expected to bolster tourist confidence and enhance the overall image of Pattaya as a safe and welcoming destination for both local and international visitors.







