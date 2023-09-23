Pattaya launches mandate to reclaim South Pattaya canal

Pattaya, Thailand – In a concerted effort to reclaim public space and revitalize the environment along the South Pattaya Canal, a team of city officials conducted an on-site inspection on Sept 22, to address unauthorized constructions and the illegal disposal of waste materials into the canal.

Led by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, the inspection team’s primary goal was to combat the environmental degradation and foul odors stemming from unauthorized activities in the area. Manot said, “The city needs to reclaim public space along the South Pattaya Canal and enhance the wastewater management system. These efforts are essential to promote clean and clear water within the canal.” He added, “Addressing these complex issues requires close collaboration among various city departments, including the Office of Public Health, the Office of Public Health Engineering, and urban planning officials.”







During the inspection, city planning officials identified several structures encroaching upon the canal boundaries, which will be demolished to restore the canal’s original width. Additionally, the Health and Environmental Hygiene Division conducted an investigation into the unlawful discharge of wastewater into the canal. In response to these findings, businesses operating in proximity to the canal have been directed to obey environmental regulations.







Furthermore, as the grace period designated for compliance expires, the city is prepared to take decisive action against non-compliant businesses. Business owners who place objects on sidewalks or release wastewater into the canal will face fines ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 baht.

Manot said, “The city administration is steadfast in its commitment to addressing the issues plaguing the South Pattaya Canal, furthering the “Clean and Clear Canal” project. However, given the long-standing encroachments along the canal, which reduced its original width from 12 meters to 6 meters, the restoration process may take time. Nevertheless, we aim to conclude our efforts by the end of September, ushering in a cleaner and more environmentally sustainable canal area for the community.”

















