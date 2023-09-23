Jomtien Beach Sand Rejuvenation Project Phase 1 successfully completed

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya and Jomtien beaches continue their beautification makeover with the ongoing Jomtien Beach Sand Rejuvenation Project Phase 1, that has garnered substantial attention and acclaim for its mission to rejuvenate the scenic beaches into a prime tourist destination.

The Director of the Port Authority Regional Office, Pattaya Branch, Ekkarat Kantharo, reported on Sept 22, saying, “The primary goal of the project is to counteract the effects of coastal erosion that have afflicted the sandy coastline of Jomtien Beach over the years, providing both tourists and locals with pristine shores for relaxation and recreational activities”







Phase 1 of the project has achieved a milestone by completing the sand replenishment process in both the Na Jomtien Subdistrict Municipality area (800 meters) and the Pattaya City area (2,775 meters), totaling 3,575 meters of newly revitalized beachfront. This achievement has drawn praise from the public, local businesses, and tourists, both Thai and foreign, who commend the project for its transformative impact on this natural gem.







Ekkarat emphasized the importance of maintaining the cleanliness and orderliness of Jomtien Beach. He called upon business owners, the public, and tourists to actively participate in keeping the beach free from litter and waste, ensuring its status as an attractive and sustainable tourist destination.

Ekkarat said that plans for Phase 2 of the Jomtien Beach Sand Rejuvenation Project are already underway, with a substantial budget of 400 million Baht allocated. Phase 2, set to commence in 2024, will include further sand replenishment and beachfront widening, covering an additional 2,650 meters. The project is expected to span approximately 900 days for completion. Upon the conclusion of both phases, Jomtien Beach will boast a total length of 6,200 meters and an average width of 50 meters.

















