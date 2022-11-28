Pattaya Koh Larn Island’s new pier jumps key hurdle

Koh Larn’s new pier passed a major hurdle and the Marine Department will now seek a budget to begin construction next year.

Department Director Eakaraj Kantaro said the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Department approved the environmental-impact report for the new “Tha Na Baan” pier. The department will now request 200 million baht for the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins in October next year.







Construction is expected to take up to two years.

Once complete, the new T-shaped pier will be able to simultaneously support small speedboats, medium-sized vessels and ships carrying up to 300 passengers with a draft of four meters.





































