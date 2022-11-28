Fountain of Life Women’s Center Pattaya hosts domestic violence seminar

The Fountain of Life Women’s Center hosted a seminar aimed at curbing domestic violence in Pattaya.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn opened the Nov. 24 workshop at Pattaya City Hall called “Stop the Violence and Make Change with Care” attended by about 120 people, including social workers, community leaders, bureaucrats and officials from the Catholic Church.







Fountain of Life Foundation Director Piyachat Boonmoon got the proceedings started with opening remarks. The rest of the day were spent exchanging views and ideas and defining the roles of community organizations, that state and charity organizations in preventing violence against woman and children.

The Fountain of Life Women’s Center under the Good Shepherd Foundation is managed and operated by the Good Shepherd Sisters to help less-fortunate women, women at risk and vulnerable women working in Pattaya who want to improve their lives.







The center has hosted quality-of-life development training in various fields to develop persons in all careers, teaches English, German, French and Thai, provides consultants to build self-awareness, and provides training regarding rights and empowerment for choices of better life.

In 2021, the center signed a cooperation agreement with Pattaya regarding propulsion of prevention mechanisms and solving violence problems against children and women with the collaboration of public and private networks and Catholic organizations.





































