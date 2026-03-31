Pattaya–Koh Larn ferry fares frozen through Songkran despite fuel cost pressure

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ferry operators on the Pattaya–Koh Larn route have agreed to maintain current ticket prices during the Songkran 2026 period, keeping fares at 30 baht per trip despite earlier discussions about a possible increase to 40 baht due to rising fuel costs.

The decision helps ease concerns over travel expenses and supports tourism demand during the holiday season.

The announcement was made by the Pattaya–Koh Larn passenger boat association, which confirmed it would postpone any planned fare increases following a request from Naris Niramaiwong, Governor of Chonburi province. The move is aimed at reducing travel expenses for both tourists and residents during one of Thailand’s busiest travel periods.

Operators said the decision is intended to help maintain a strong tourism atmosphere on Koh Larn and in Pattaya, while also supporting local businesses that rely on steady visitor numbers during the holiday.







Despite rising operational costs linked to fuel prices, ferry services confirmed they will continue operating at full capacity, with sufficient departures and reinforced safety measures to accommodate increased passenger demand during the festival.

Officials from the Marine Department also reiterated safety requirements at Bali Hai Pier, instructing passengers to wear life jackets throughout their journey to ensure safe travel and strengthen confidence in marine tourism services.

On March 29, transport activity at Bali Hai Pier remained steady, with both Thai and international tourists continuing to travel to Koh Larn, particularly families during the school break period. However, operators noted that overall visitor numbers have been slightly affected by economic pressures and rising costs.



Authorities said any future fare adjustments will be announced in advance through official channels, ensuring transparency for passengers and tourism stakeholders.

Officials emphasized that maintaining stable fares during the holiday period is expected to support tourism flow, enhance visitor experience, and reinforce Pattaya’s image as a reliable coastal destination.



































