No rest on Sunday Pattaya Mayor checks drainage fixes and road upgrades

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet continued field inspections over the weekend, visiting key infrastructure sites in Pattaya to monitor drainage improvements and road upgrade works.

On Sunday, the mayor inspected the Khao Talo intersection area, where ongoing works aim to reduce long-standing flooding problems in the low-lying zone. Officials said adjustments are being made to drainage systems, including the management of multiple manhole covers following road elevation improvements.

The site has previously been prone to flooding during heavy rainfall, causing traffic disruption and water accumulation. The current works form part of broader efforts to improve drainage efficiency and road safety in the area.

The inspection also comes as the city continues to address public discussion over beach shower facilities in Pattaya, which have faced operational issues due to equipment damage, misuse, and maintenance challenges.







Officials said some services have been temporarily adjusted while longer-term improvements are considered, with the aim of ensuring sustainability and reducing repeated damage.

The city maintains that infrastructure upgrades and service adjustments are part of ongoing efforts to improve urban management and respond to recurring local challenges.



































