Belgian man dies after jumping from 8th-floor rooftop condo in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 54-year-old Belgian man died after jumping from the rooftop of an eight-storey condominium in the Naklua area late on March 29.

At around 7.50 p.m., the Sawang Boriboon Foundation received reports of a foreign man on the rooftop of a condominium in Soi Naklua 16/1, with concerns that he intended to jump. Police from Pattaya City Police Station and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

However, upon arrival, responders found that the man had already jumped from the rooftop. Emergency personnel provided first aid and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Captain Sonthaya Khonsap, Deputy Inspector of Prevention at Pattaya City Police, said officers were unable to intervene in time as the incident occurred before authorities reached the rooftop.

A security guard at the condominium said the man had been residing on the fourth floor (Room 202/63). He reportedly went up to the rooftop earlier, and the guard attempted to persuade him for around 10 minutes before the incident, but was unsuccessful.

A search of the room found a strong smell of cannabis and several opened beer bottles. No signs of struggle or theft were reported.

Police said the preliminary assessment suggests the man may have been under the influence of alcohol or cannabis, or experiencing a medical or psychological condition. However, a full forensic examination is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The body was transferred to the Sawang Boriboon Foundation pending autopsy, while authorities are working to contact relatives for legal and religious procedures.



































