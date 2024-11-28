Pattaya keeps beachgoers safe during high season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya strengthened its commitment to ensuring the safety of beachgoers by hosting a weekly lifeguard training session at the Jomtien Beach Sports Field on November 27. The event was chaired by Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, with participation from Pattaya City Council members, lifeguard officers, and sea rescue personnel.

The training focused on enhancing the physical fitness of lifeguards and reinforcing emergency rescue protocols. The lifeguards were trained in essential life-saving techniques, including responding to drowning incidents and handling emergency cases at sea. The session aims to prepare the lifeguards for the high season, ensuring that they are equipped to keep both residents and tourists safe across Pattaya, Jomtien Beach, and Koh Larn, which together cover 17 swimming zones.









Deputy Mayor Kritsana emphasized that the training is conducted weekly to ensure the lifeguards are fit and ready to respond to emergencies. The training is done in collaboration with Pattaya’s sea rescue team to build trust and confidence among tourists visiting the beaches during peak seasons. Lifeguards work from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday, and from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekends and public holidays.

Pattaya’s lifeguard service, which has been operational for over six years, consists of outsourced personnel who have passed certification courses in life-saving techniques. The initiative aims to provide a secure environment for tourists and enhance their overall experience during the high season.























































