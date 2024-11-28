Over 20,000 fireworks transported from Samut Sakhon to Pattaya for the grand weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach is set to dazzle with an extraordinary fireworks show on November 29-30, featuring over 20,000 fireworks launched from five countries. This grand spectacle is expected to light up the sky, captivating thousands of spectators along the coast. The fireworks are currently being transported from Samut Sakhon to Pattaya, with preparations well underway.







For those unable to attend in person, the show can be enjoyed from home with the sound and sights of this magnificent display filling the air. The event promises to be a highlight of the year, offering a breathtaking visual experience that will make Pattaya’s coastline a mesmerizing focal point for both locals and visitors alike.

































































