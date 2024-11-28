Pattaya Port Authority issues safety notice for International Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Port Authority of Thailand has issued a warning regarding maritime safety during the upcoming International Fireworks Festival, which will be held on November 29-30, 2024, at Pattaya Beach. To ensure the safety of both maritime traffic and event participants, a temporary maritime traffic control zone has been established in the area.

During the festival, vessels will be stationed off Pattaya Beach to support the fireworks display, and the Port Authority advises all boat operators to avoid the area for safety reasons. The specifics of the controlled zone are as follows:







1. Restricted Area: All vessels should avoid entering the area near the event’s boat parking locations before, during, and after the fireworks event.

2. Designated Docking Zones: The boats used for the fireworks display will be anchored approximately 500 meters from the beach, located between the following coordinates:

– North: Latitude 12°56’28” N, Longitude 100°52’47” E

– South: Latitude 12°56’23” N, Longitude 100°52’45” E







3. No Access Zone: Boats must maintain a minimum distance of 500 meters from the fireworks barges used for the event, and no vessels are allowed to approach within 0.3 nautical miles of these vessels.

Violations of these guidelines may result in penalties, including imprisonment for up to three months or fines ranging from 500 to 5,000 baht, in accordance with Section 297 of the Thai Maritime Act of 1956 and its amendments.

For further information, please contact the Pattaya Port Authority at 038-111278 during office hours or the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337 24 hours a day.























































