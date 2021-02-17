Pattaya, Jomtien ranked in top 10 for beach conservation, management in East

Pattaya and Jomtien beaches placed among the top 10 beaches in the East for environmental conservation and management according to a government survey.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Feb. 16 that Regional Environment Office 13 in Chonburi lauded Pattaya’s beaches for environmental management, participation in tourism beach management, and fewest number of environmental complaints.







The survey of beaches in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat ranks tourism beach quality, supporting information for beach environmental management and solving environmental problems, developing and improving environmental quality, and promoting participation from all sectors to be aware of and prioritize beach environmental maintenance and sustainable development.

Manote thanked Pattaya residents and visitors for conserving the beach environment.































