Pattaya Biker Grove fun rides continue

Biker Grove saw an increase in numbers to 16 people for the ride to Ban Amphur via Mabprachan Lake on Wednesday 17th February. We had three beginners come along, so we created a separate group. It was their 1st ride so we took them on a short ride.







The two other groups, Tortoises and Hares, met up at Ban Amphur for our regular coffee.

It was great to see some more new faces from Sweden and Thailand join us.







Come along, make some new friends and meet some new people. Everybody welcome. We ride three days a week: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Meet at Richmond on Soi Welcome at 9 a.m. Bicycle hire 100 baht including helmet. Call Joy tel./Line 098 961 8599.

















