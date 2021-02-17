Pattaya mayor to petition CCSA for midnight closings

Pattaya’s mayor will appeal to Thailand’s coronavirus-management agency to allow the city’s pubs and restaurants to remain open until midnight.

Bowing to public pressure, Sonthaya Kunplome said Feb. 16 he will petition the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration to roll back closing times even though Chonburi remains an “orange” zone for coronavirus surveillance, which limits closing times to 11 p.m. in orange zones nationwide.







Sonthaya said he would make his appeal now, but likely nothing will occur until the next evaluation.

Thailand’s Centre for Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet on February 22 to discuss relaxing more restrictions, spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Monday.























