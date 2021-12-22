New movies for addicts in 2022

Covid notwithstanding, a veritable avalanche of movies will hit screens over the next few months. Some will be showing in cinemas but others are for streaming. We have omitted the cartoon offerings in this list even though they dominate the new input.







Death on the Nile

Kenneth Branagh is back as Agatha Christie’s greatest detective Hercule Poirot. This time he has to track a killer on the vacation vessel the SS Karnak. This is the third film adaptation of the author’s story. You might prefer the 1978 version.





Ambulance

A war veteran desperately needs cash to pay for his wife’s surgery and turns to his adopted brother for help. However, this guy is a criminal of note and urges our hero to join in a US$32 million bank heist. Good guys urged to turn bad.





Jurassic World: Dominion

This time the dinosaurs have escaped from their confined spaces and are ravaging the world. If you think you’ve probably seen some of this stuff before, in fact you haven’t. But it certainly seems like it. Killing a dinosaur depends on finding its weak spot.







The King’s Man

Ralph Fiennes and company have to try and stop a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who are plotting to wipe out millions. Set just before world war one, it looks like the baddies actually won.



Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Street and others go on a grand media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet which will destroy life as we know it. As is usual in this kind of movie, there are a lot of disbelievers in the congregation.





The Tragedy of MacBeth

A surreal tale of woe about a Scottish lord who is convinced by three witches that he can become king of Scotland. Denzel Washington stars in this one. What is never made clear is why anyone would actually want to be king of Scotland.





The 355

A team of female agents try to recover a top secret weapon stolen by the nasties. The title derives from the title of a Patriot spy in the American War of Independence. A film about her might have been better box office.







Scream

When a killer dons a ghost mask and stalks a group of teenagers, you might think you know what comes next. And you would be right. Michael Myers may be dead, or left for dead, but his descendants carry on regardless.





Morbius

Based on Marvel comics, here we have a reluctant vampire who became obnoxious after he attempted to cure himself of a rare blood disease. This film is a reminder to be careful when handling home chemistry sets.





























