Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024 traffic management plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – To ensure smooth and safe travel during the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 29-30, Pattaya city has set up a comprehensive traffic management plan, mobilizing over 700 officers for safety and convenience.

Key Traffic Arrangements:

No Parking along Pattaya Beach Road from 04:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

Road Closures from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM on:

Pattaya Beach Road

Pattaya Central Road (from Nipa Lodge to Top’s Intersection)

Pattaya South Road (from Wat Chai Intersection to Walking Street Entrance)







One-way Traffic (from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM):

Phettrakul Road (from Hollywood Intersection to Pattaya North Road)

Soi Pattaya 2nd Road Soi 2 (from Phettrakul Road to Pattaya 2nd Road)

Soi Pattaya 2nd Road Soi 3 (from Pattaya 2nd Road to Phettrakul Road)

Soi Pattaya 2nd Road Soi 4 (from Pattaya 2nd Road to Phettrakul Road)

Soi South Pattaya 1 (from South Pattaya Road to Soi Khao Pai)

Soi Naklua 24 (from Naklua Soi 22 to Dolphin Roundabout)

Emergency Lanes:

No Parking allowed on both sides of Pattaya Beach Road from 04:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

A total of 743 officers will be deployed to ensure safety and provide assistance throughout the event. Pattaya city apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the public’s cooperation.

















































