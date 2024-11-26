Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024 traffic management plan

By Pattaya Mail
Over 700 officers will manage road closures, one-way traffic, and emergency lanes to ensure safety and smooth flow during the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 29-30, 2024.

PATTAYA, Thailand – To ensure smooth and safe travel during the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 29-30, Pattaya city has set up a comprehensive traffic management plan, mobilizing over 700 officers for safety and convenience.

Key Traffic Arrangements:

No Parking along Pattaya Beach Road from 04:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

Road Closures from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM on:

Pattaya Beach Road

Pattaya Central Road (from Nipa Lodge to Top’s Intersection)

Pattaya South Road (from Wat Chai Intersection to Walking Street Entrance)



One-way Traffic (from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM):

Phettrakul Road (from Hollywood Intersection to Pattaya North Road)

Soi Pattaya 2nd Road Soi 2 (from Phettrakul Road to Pattaya 2nd Road)

Soi Pattaya 2nd Road Soi 3 (from Pattaya 2nd Road to Phettrakul Road)

Soi Pattaya 2nd Road Soi 4 (from Pattaya 2nd Road to Phettrakul Road)

Soi South Pattaya 1 (from South Pattaya Road to Soi Khao Pai)

Soi Naklua 24 (from Naklua Soi 22 to Dolphin Roundabout)

Emergency Lanes:

No Parking allowed on both sides of Pattaya Beach Road from 04:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

A total of 743 officers will be deployed to ensure safety and provide assistance throughout the event. Pattaya city apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the public’s cooperation.

No parking and road closures on Pattaya Beach Road and nearby areas from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM to ensure safe and smooth access during the festival.




















