Pattaya rescue and police assist couple overdosed on cannabis edibles in condo room

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rescue Center received an urgent call for help from a mother reporting her daughter was unconscious and possibly drugged at a condominium in Soi Wat Boon Kanjanaram, in South Pattaya, at 4:10 AM on November 25. Concerned for their safety, police and rescue officers quickly responded.

Upon arrival at the room in Building A, responders found the door locked and had to request condominium staff to open it. Inside, they discovered Mr. Lattrell, 28, a Filipino national, unconscious in the living room wearing only shorts, and Ms. Chanisara (surname withheld), 28, lying unresponsive in the bedroom.







Rescue personnel provided first aid and transported both individuals to a hospital immediately. The room showed no signs of a struggle, but a peculiar discovery pointed to the cause: cannabis-infused cookies shaped like astronauts—symbolizing an otherworldly “floating” effect—were found on the table. One cookie had been consumed, with additional packaging in the trash.

Ms. Chanisara’s mother explained she received a distress call from her daughter, claiming she had been drugged. Unaware of the cannabis edibles, the mother expressed disbelief that both had consumed the cookies.

Initial investigations suggest the pair experienced severe intoxication and lost consciousness after consuming the cannabis cookies. Authorities emphasized the importance of moderation and caution when consuming cannabis-based products, particularly for inexperienced individuals, as misuse can lead to serious health risks.

Further inquiries will proceed once the pair recovers, and officials urge the public, especially young people, to approach cannabis edibles responsibly.















































