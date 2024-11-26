Pattaya beachfront hotels already fully booked for fireworks festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The highly anticipated Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024 is happening on November 29–30, at Pattaya Beach! Experience an unforgettable show with spectacular fireworks, lights, and sounds against the romantic beach backdrop.

Local hotel association states the good news that the beachfront hotels are already fully booked, way ahead of the festive weekend!







This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy Pattaya during its peak season with friends, family, or loved ones. Make sure you don’t miss out. Though most of the inner city accommodations are fully booked, there are still some hopes for those in the outer skirt of town. It is not too late to plan your journey to join the excitement of this grand fireworks festival! But be prepared for extraordinary road traffic getting into Pattaya city and to the beach on the weekend.

















































