Utility companies continued to clean out dead wires and tidy up overhead lines in East Pattaya.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and city council members observed July 19 as Provincial Electricity Authority workers and crews from cable television and telephone companies reorganized wires on 500 meters of Soi Khao Talo to Asom Wivek Bureau of Monks.

Poramet said the operation will continue for months across the city.